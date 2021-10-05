Popcaan says he’s “Superior” in new Video

This Unruly boss, Popcaan released his newest single titled “Superior,”produced by Anju Blaxx . The video that sees him reflecting on various obstacles and evils, and its overall effect on his mental health.

“A God and music know me pain, know ‘nuff a them wan’ see me falling like the rain, whole a we a human being, but we a no the same, whole heap a family go switch the link a look fi fame, d’even a call them name, them never hold it ‘pon the battle field long enough, guess them never was man enough, own friend and family planning up, think with me enemy fi set me up, oh no…”

“Superior” takes viewers into Popcaan’s life in Jamaica, complete with shots of him and his crew doing various things in different locations on the island.

See below-

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmKoCLm1uRA