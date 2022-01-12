Popcaan Says He’s Been Detained for Hours by British Officials

Dancehall Star Popcaan is claiming that British officials detained him because someone in Jamaica provided information stating that he is a gang leader.

Following a stint in Africa, where he had to rebuff local reports of a robbery and rescue mission by Ghanaian authorities, Popcaan found himself in even more trouble when he arrived in the United Kingdom from the Motherland and was detained for several hours by British authorities.

He tweeted: “I would like to know why someone with authority in Jamaica send information to England immigration that I’m a gang leader and I got charge with firearm, this is not cool at all from my own country, why I have to be sitting in immigration for over 3 hours?”

Popcaan’s most recent court case involved driving violations in his home parish of St. Thomas. Where he pleaded guilty to the charges and paid a J$10,000 fine, and was released.

Apparently, Popcaan requested the Jamaican Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, Babsy Grange, assistance in clearing his reputation in another tweet.

“[Babsy Grange] I try to ask for your help with this before, Why people from my own country fighting popcaan and telling lies about me and sending it to other countries?? I don’t know what cause but it needs to be off my name,” – Poppy added.

“Ego will make you destroy yourself and a whole nation!!! Humility dweet,” he further exclaimed.