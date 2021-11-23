Popcaan Releases Dane Ray-Produced “Levels”-WATCH

Popcaan has dropped a new single titled “Levels,” which features production from Dane Ray.

The accompanying clip for “Levels” comes courtesy of Nicki “SlimTing” Walker and Femi Oyeniran, and begins with shots of Popcaan’s impressive jewelry collection before switching to his getting a line-up in the barber’s chair.

“Levels” is the latest in a series of loose singles from the Unruly talent. This year alone, Popcaan has blessed us with top tier cuts like “Live Some Life,” “Cream” with Frahcess One, “Win,” “Best/Blessed,” “Jungle Justice (Part Twice),” “Medal,” “Superior,” and “Survivor,” among many others.

WATCH LEVELS BELOW:

