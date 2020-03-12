Popcaan Pops In On Meek Mill’s Jamaican Vacay

It’s great when your friends live where you vacay but it’s even greater when your friends are local celebrities in that country as well. U.S. rapper Meek Mill can tell you something about that.

The Philadelphia native landed in Montego Bay, Jamaica 4 days ago via a private jet with his pregnant girlfriend Milan Harris and a few friends to embark on his vacation at a tranquil villa by the beach.

It didn’t take him long to link up with his Jamaican superstar friend Popcaan for a little liming in the outdoors. The two posted mini clips on Instagram where they are seen hanging out on a small beach at what appears to be a resort. The video shows them on the move with Popcaan leading the way. Not sure where he’s taking the American but they better be careful, the Coronavirus is lurking around the country, officially as of yesterday. Although Popcaan seems to have everything under control based on his latest IG post, where he is seen getting all suited up to protect himself from the virus.

This is probably not the type of cloud Mill wants hanging over his head right now, after all he travelled quite some distance to soak up some fresh air and sunshine the under clear blue skies. However, the fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus is just one of the dilemmas the rapper apparently encountered since he got on the island.

Yesterday, he tweeted that his villa lost power and so did the entire area on that part of the island and to add insult to injury, Mill revealed he has PTSD. He tweet read:

Meek Mill ✔@MeekMill I’m in Jamaica at a villa and all the power went out on this side of the island …. I got ptsd so I’m ox right right up on point..I’m lit too 14.7K Twitter Ads info and privacy 1,553 people are talking about this

Also, two days before that he tweeted, Meek [email protected] · Mar 8 – What’s the easiest way to watch lakers clippers from iPhone live? Send the link. This is seemingly when he got to Jamaica, so it also appears he either has no Internet connection or a poor reception.

Let’s hope his superstar friend Popcaan has loan him the assistance of his local people to upgrade the rest of his stay.

Source: Dancehallmag