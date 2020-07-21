Popcaan Links Up With Drake And Rihanna’s Brother In Barbados

Jamaican Dancehall artist Popcaan is in Barbados living his best life. While many persons opted for quarantine birthday celebrations, Popcaan would have none of that.

The singer flew to Barbados in celebration of his 32nd birthday and has since been roaming the island with Canadian rapper Drake and the OVO family.

On Monday, he posted a photo on his Instagram page where he is seen in the company of Rihanna’s brother and Drake. This photograph was taken outside RiRi’s childhood home.

The Friends Like These singer captioned the post, “pull up over bim wid eeh new trim..!!!” Drake posted the same photo with the caption, “Gyal come way too fussy crushy.”

Drake, too, has been having the time of his life Barbados as he goes around socializing with Bajans in the form of having drinks, taking photos, signing autographs, and playing basketball.

None of the published images reflect COVID-19 precautions, as social distancing and the wearing of masks were not visible.

Popcaan, whose real name is Andre Sutherland, signed to Drake’s OVO back in 2018, and under that label, he released the Vanquish mixtape in 2019.

After his “buzz” in May, Popcaan teased that a new mixtape was in the works. Meanwhile, Drake has hinted that his next album might be dropping soon.

Speaking to Ebro Darden of Beats1 in a January 2020 interview, Popcaan declared that it was about time for a Dancehall collab with the Canadian rapper.

Unruly artiste revealed that unlike Vanquish, his next project will have several collabs, including one or more with Drake. “It’s about time,” he said.

He added that from the first time he met Drake, he knew that he was a genuine person. This was confirmed for him after his first encounter with the rap mogul because they went to an after-party at a club, and Drake ordered a table, but there were cups on it, and Drake removed them himself. He said this showed that Drake had manners and was “a youth like meself.”

In April 2020, Drake teased a new song with Popcaan on Instagram Live that sounded like fire. It’s not clear where the track might appear. It could be on Drake’s sixth upcoming album or maybe on Popcaan’s new mixtape.