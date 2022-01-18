Popcaan Heads to Kenya after Successful Showing in The Gambia

Dancehall Star Popcaan has announced that he will be performing in Kenya after his sold out show in the Gambia at the weekend.

Popcaan revealed over the weekend that a huge crowd attended his show in The Gambia on January 15.

Unruly fans shared their joy in the African nation, which went viral online and saw numerous Kenyan admirers wondering when he would be coming to Nairobi.

Popcaan, who has been in Africa for the past few weeks, appears to be planning a performance in Kenya soon.

On Monday afternoon, he tweeted about his planned African tour.

