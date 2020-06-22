Popcaan Heads To An Exotic Barbershop With British Rapper Mist In New Music Video For ‘Buzz’: Watch

In the Unruly world, there are half-naked, thong-wearing hostesses at the barbershop that sets the mood with an exotic dancing display while customers get a haircut.

Courtesy of Toxic and Khingcam Visualz and Two4Kay and Mini E5 production the illustrations for this very entertaining music video took sail today on June 20th on YouTube for everyone’s viewing pleasure.

The scenes in the music video for Popcaan’s previously released single Buzz, now featuring British rapper Mist, starts off with Poppy entering the ‘Unruly Barbershop & Beauty Salon.’ As the hostess welcomes the Family deejay and turns away to get him seated, he realises that she’s not wearing anything behind her little white apron … well nothing but a teeny weeny red G-string.

True to character, he croons his infamous tagline, “trooouble… mi like dah barbershop yah,” then proceeds to laugh. Soon enough a low-cut and freshly trimmed Poppy begins dishing out his lyrics to the track. “Di gyal dem say mi trim have buzz…”

Surrounded by booty-shaking ladies caressing his chest, Poppy heavily smokes his giant spliff in other scenes, then later joins his entourage for drinks, more dancing and a few cameos with popular dancer, Desha Ravers.

Mist comes in half way through the video for a 25-sec feature, rolling out on his quad bike with his crew, flossing his jewels and boasting his many ladies while spitting his rude rhymes … watch the full music video for Buzz below –