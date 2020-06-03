Popcaan Gets Unruly After Fan Accuses Him Of Being Ungrateful To Vybz Kartel

Dancehall superstar Popcaan demonstrated just how unruly he could be on Sunday morning after a follower highlighted what he thought to be the artiste’s strained relationship with his former boss Vybz Kartel.

Popcaan, who was celebrating the launch of Dre Island’s Now I Rise album on Saturday, had noted, in a congratulatory post, that he had been waiting for the release with bated breath and that “yesterday was a very happy day” for the whole team.

“Congrats my brother @dreislandmusic. People go get my bro new album…!!! NOW I RISE,” he had written.

But one follower, iikrishan, got the Vanquish artiste hot under the collar after he implicitly accused him of being ungrateful to the Worl’ Boss by not promoting the upcoming Of Dons & Divas album. “Not hating on Dre Island. But how comes I don’t see you posting up Kartel upcoming album? The man that gave you the shine and recognition,” the follower said.

This resulted in an irate Popcaan exploding, hurling Jamaica’s ‘ultimate diss phrase’ at him. “@iikrihshan, bwoy go s— out yo mada. A she alone give me shine and a that me love!!! You see Kartel post my album??? Go l— yo muma!!!” Popcaan blasted.

From left to right: Friends & artistes Jesse Royal, Popcaan and Dre Island

However, iikrishan was supported by at least one follower, gaza_boss_ent, who said Popcaan would have been a nobody were it not for Kartel.

“@iikrishan, fi real bro dem boy deh a pu—.. Him neva rate di teacha frm morning b***y boy @popcaanmusic. Dutty informa weh sell out Vybz Kartel Nu reason…. Always memba a who put u weh u deh inna dancehall right now caz if a neva fi Vybz Kartel, hungry would a kill u r–s now. GAZAFILIFE yo hear dat #gazanation,” he declared.

There were other Popcaan fans like oshinedesulme, who rose to his defence, claiming that Popcaan was always showing Kartel great honor and that it was the Fever singer who was treating the St. Thomas native with scant regard. “@iikrishan, Popcaan always give Kartel his appreciation for his upbringing in the music industry etc. Kartel just refuses to accept. I guess him heart still heavy but leave this man alone now let him live because he is not ungrateful,” he said.

However, two days later, Popcaan was spotted cheering Kartel on with a show of clenched fist icons, following the incarcerated artiste’s IG post showcasing his RIAA gold certification for his single Fever.

Kartel acknowledged Popcaan’s comment with an exaggerated “Yoooooowww,” an indication, perhaps, that there was no bad blood between the two, despite there being ups and downs in their relationship since Kartel’s incarceration.

Popcaan was signed to Kartel’s Adidjaheim Records in 2008 after the Gaza Boss spotted him performing at the My Scheme event in Portmore, St. Catherine, and was highly impressed. A few years later, Kartel branded him the ‘next Vybz Kartel,’ claiming his work ethic, attitude towards music, his personality, and his humility made him the perfect candidate to take over the Gaza Empire.

Source: Dancehallmag