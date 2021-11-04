Popcaan fined $10,000 for breaches of the Road Traffic Act

Dancehall Star Popcaan has been fined $10,000JMD today (Nov.4) after pleading guilty to several road traffic violations in the Yallahs Traffic Court in St. Thomas.

This in relation to charges laid against him in April when the St. Thomas Police police intercepted his nine-vehicle convoy in St Thomas. The Dancehall star was fined $2,000 for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $2,000 for driving without a helmet, $3,000 for operating a vehicle without a valid fitness, and $3,000 for operating an unlicensed motor car.

Reacting to the news, Popcaan tweeted: “I said guilty” with three laughing emojis.

Prior to today’s ruling, The artiste lamented that he’s being unfairly targeted by the police.

