Popcaan features on Meg Thee Stallion’s “Good News” Album

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall Star Popcaan is featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming new album “Good News”.

Megan Thee Stallion  shared the tracklist for her project today.

Good News includes “Savage Remix” (featuring Beyoncé), “Girls in the Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” (featuring Young Thug), as well as new songs that feature SZA, Lil Durk, City Girls, Popcaan, and others.

Megan Thee Stallion has been remarkably busy this fall.

In October alone, she dropped “Don’t Stop,” delivered a defiant performance on SNL, launched a scholarship fund for women of color, wrote a New York Times Op-Ed headlined “Why I Speak Up for Black Women,” and was named Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....