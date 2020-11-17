Popcaan features on Meg Thee Stallion’s “Good News” Album

Dancehall Star Popcaan is featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming new album “Good News”.

Megan Thee Stallion shared the tracklist for her project today.

Good News includes “Savage Remix” (featuring Beyoncé), “Girls in the Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” (featuring Young Thug), as well as new songs that feature SZA, Lil Durk, City Girls, Popcaan, and others.

Megan Thee Stallion has been remarkably busy this fall.

In October alone, she dropped “Don’t Stop,” delivered a defiant performance on SNL, launched a scholarship fund for women of color, wrote a New York Times Op-Ed headlined “Why I Speak Up for Black Women,” and was named Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.