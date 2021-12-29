Popcaan drops ‘El Gringo”-WATCH

Over the weekend, Popcaan released another loose cut titled “El Gringo,” a Dan Sky and Atto “Attomatic” Wallace-produced effort.

Courtesy of Chadd Kreative, “El Gringo” Visuals were captured across different locations within Jamaica.

“El Gringo” follows a wealth of top tier singles from Popcaan. This year alone has seen him blessing his fans with singles like “Levels,” “Live Some Life,” “Cream” with Frahcess One, “Win,” “Best/Blessed,” “Jungle Justice (Part Twice),” “Medal,” “Superior,” and “Survivor,” among many others.

Last year, he liberated his fourth studio LP Fixtape, which contained 19 tracks and additional features from Stylo G, Dane Ray, Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Masicka, Tommy Lee, Jada Kingdom, and more.

Months after Fixtape would make landfall, Popcaan would then team up with OVO comrade Preme for the EP Link Up, which saw collaborations alongside BEAM, French Montana, Davido, and Wiz Khalifa over six tracks.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com