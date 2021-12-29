Popcaan drops ‘El Gringo”-WATCH

Over the weekend, Popcaan released another loose cut titled “El Gringo,” a Dan Sky and Atto “Attomatic” Wallace-produced effort.

Courtesy of Chadd Kreative, “El Gringo” Visuals were captured across different locations within Jamaica.

“El Gringo” follows a wealth of top tier singles from Popcaan. This year alone has seen him blessing his fans with singles like “Levels,” “Live Some Life,” “Cream” with Frahcess One, “Win,” “Best/Blessed,” “Jungle Justice (Part Twice),” “Medal,” “Superior,” and “Survivor,” among many others.

Last year, he liberated his fourth studio LP Fixtape, which contained 19 tracks and additional features from Stylo G, Dane Ray, Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Masicka, Tommy Lee, Jada Kingdom, and more.

Months after Fixtape would make landfall, Popcaan would then team up with OVO comrade Preme for the EP Link Up, which saw collaborations alongside BEAM, French Montana, Davido, and Wiz Khalifa over six tracks.