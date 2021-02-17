Popcaan drops “Best/Blessed” visuals 2 years after the song’s release

Having already released bangers like “Relevant,” “SMOKED OUT,” “Cream,” “Jah Love,” and “Win,” Popcaan returns with the official music video for “Best/Blessed,” which is produced by TJ Records.

“Best/Blessed” single was released 2 years ago.

“Best/Blessed” mainly consists of a bevy of beautiful, bikini-clad women of all shades in various, tropical locations. Meanwhile, Popcaan can be spotted performing the track in his car and within his residence, receiving various videos and pics from the aforementioned eye candy to his apparent delight.

In addition to “Best/Blessed,” Popcaan also liberated a four-track EP titled Gyalentine’s, an obvious stream for this past weekend’s celebrations.

Last August, Popcaan released his fourth studio album FIXTAPE, which officially boasted 19 cuts with additional features from Drake, Stylo G, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Frahcess One, Jada Kingdom, and more. 2020 also saw him teaming up with OVO Sound partner Preme for Link Up, a six-track offering with assists from French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Davido, and BEAM.