Popcaan Drops Another Erotic Track ‘Mamakita’ On The Incredible Riddim: Listen

The Unruly Boss, Popcaan has joined the list of other dancehall acts that have dropped their out-of-order tracks on the Incredible Riddim. Along with Sean Paul, Konshens and Charly Black, Popcaan leads us right into the bedroom to detail an intimate encounter with one of the sexiest girls on earth, or so he makes it seem.

Mamakita is his muse; she drives the deejay wild during their lovemaking to the point of no holding back causing an upsurge of not only erotic lyrics from Popcaan but also has the hardcore deejay hitting some Latin tones in the song. He sings “Ay ay ayee, believe me you a my baby, love when you ride pon me girl…”

Listening male fans are bound to fall into the pit of envy but they know better than to express that, instead have gone on Poppy’s YouTube page to salute the dancehall talent for his commendable audial presentation.

After the release yesterday on Thursday March 26th, Mamakita has more than 60k views accompanied with some terrific comments from fans. One fan said, “Honestly Popcaan take this riddim. He ironically rode(yyyy)di riddim the best with the flow and nice melody. The Kartel and Sikka incredible song is not as great and clean sounding as this song.”

That’s right, dancehall artistes’ Vybz Kartel and Sikka Rymes do have a track on the Incredible Riddim. In fact the two collaborated on the flagship track for the riddim that is also called Incredible, however delivered a completely different sound and tone. Their version is an uncensored love song without the indecencies and suggestive lyrics like the other deejays on the beat.

Popcaan is definitely on a roll, seamlessly dropping back-to-back tracks since the New Year. Mamakita is another drop in the bucket, along with his other singles Promise, Nah Fail, Block Traffic, Sex On The River, Jealously Die Slow and Retribution. He is steadily working with Zojak World Wide to distribute his songs, who along with TJ Records can be credited under Mamakita’s release.

Check out Popcaan’s new song, the official audio for Mamakita below –

Source: Dancehallmag