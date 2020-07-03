Popcaan Claps Back Hard At Fan Who Claims He Doesn’t Really Help ‘Unruly Medley’ Artistes

Unruly Entertainment Founder Popcaan has strongly rebuked claims by a fan, who suggested that he wasn’t doing enough help affiliates and artistes signed under the camp.

The matter of established Dancehall artistes helping emerging acts seems to surface every year. Be it the praises bestowed on Bounty Killer for “bussing the most artistes in Jamaica,” the criticism hurled at Beenie Man for allegedly not doing as much, or Foota Hype taking sole credit for Konshens, or Tony Matterhorn complaining about not receiving enough from Alkaline and Vybz Kartel, or most recently, the claims by MC Nuffy that Spice has neglected efforts to boost Pamputtae’s career.

Popcaan was recently thrown in the mix of this occasional debate when a social media user claimed that he is stifling the careers of the young artistes in his Unruly entourage.

The critique came when Popcaan announced the Unruly Medley project on his Instagram page on June 23.

“Yuh nah push out the artiste dem youth a bay preview thing yuh deh pon,” the user commented.

“A wonder when some young artiste ago realise say them nuh affi run up inna nuh man camp when dem have real talent cause some man ago drain them energy.. a bet say da medley nah drop nuh time soon,” the fan added.

It seems the Family deejay saved a screenshot of the comment, nine seconds after it was posted, to prove the naysayer wrong when the video for Unruly Medley video was released on June 27. Watch the medley below.

“Humbre me save tha msg ya fi tell yo s–k out yo muma!!!” Popcaan clapped back in the subsequent post. “Anyway support young artist and encourage them because we all know it sweeten labor!!” he added.

The critique comes two months after producer NotNice claimed Unruly signee Quada came to him with complaints that he wasn’t receiving real support from Popcaan.

“Him (Popcaan) want it look like him bring di youth dem pon show and try fi help di youth dem but none a di man dem nah talk,” NotNice said during an Instagram live about Quada.

The supposed dilemma paved the way for Quada’s track, Celebration, featuring Jah Vinci. “Popcaan gone a foreign and Quada come to me a bawl seh give him a song… a so Celebration voice. Quada come tell mi seh di dawg (Popcaan) seh di song cya put out.” claimed NotNice.

NotNice said he put the song out anyway. “Once the song drop, a nuh like him (Popcaan) can tek up back the song. However it fi work out it just work out,” the producer said.

Quada has since come out to deny ever speaking ill about Popcaan, or his efforts to help his career.

The Unruly Medley unfolds on the True Story riddim and features affiliates and signees of Popcaan’s Unruly Camp.

The tracklist follows:

Valiant – Better Than That Unruly Cuz – Never Forget Italis – Unruly Love Cookie – Pray Daneray – SubZero Furnace – Dream Big Frahcess One – Monstrosity Prince Ikeen – Trouble J Deva – Need Some Changes Quada – Never Weak Zamunda – Make It Popcaan – Retribution

Watch the Unruly Medley below.

Stream the full True Story riddim on Apple Music.

Source: Dancehallmag