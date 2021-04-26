Popcaan to face the Court following Breaches of The Road Traffic Act

Dancehall star Popcaan says he’s being targeted by the St. Thomas Police. This after he reportedly breached the Road Traffic Act Sunday in the parish.

Reports are that law enforcement officials intercepted Popcaan, who was reportedly travelling with his entourage in a nine vehicle convoy in a section of Bath.

Following checks made by the Police, the entertainer was found to have been driving an unlicensed motorcycle, driving without insurance coverage, having no valid certificate of fitness, having no registration plate affixed, driving without a helmet and driving with no side-view mirror.

And while reportedly unable to provide a driver’s licence, Popcaan was summoned to appear before the Yallahs Traffic Court on June 3, 2021.

In reacting to the development, the Entertainer took to social media, where he states that he feels targeted by the St. Thomas Police.

He added that he does not think he’s be staging Unruly Fest in the parish of his birth again.