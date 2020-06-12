Popcaan Blasts Guyanese Cop Who Hung From A Man’s Neck ‘Like A Chain’ In Viral Video

Dancehall entertainer Popcaan has expressed disdain for the actions of Guyanese police in a video uploaded to his Instagram account yesterday. The artiste is known to have a massive fanbase in the South American country with a few tours there over the years.

The international artiste posted a video of two Guyanese law enforcement officers in a physical altercation with another male and wondered what warranted this incident in the post’s caption.

In the video, captured on a smartphone by a motorist, one officer hung from the man’s neck, and another locked the man’s arms behind his back. All this goes down as the Vanquish singer’s Happy and Wealthy single plays on the motorist’s radio.

Popcaan captioned the video, “what’s going on in GT?? seriously why this police around the man neck like a chain?? how is this possible?? yyyy”, which prompted over 515,000 views and reactions from fellow Dancehall entertainers Vybz Kartel, Dre Island, Lisa Hyper, and Desha Ravers.

It’s no coincidence that Guyanese law enforcement is under Popcaan’s scrutiny, considering he has repeatedly performed in Guyana since 2011. The Unruly deejay was rejected entry into a nightclub in the county in 2016, which was made public by fellow Dancehall artiste Mavado during an online beef between the two.

Popcaan remains a favorite for Guyanese Dancehall fans who demanded his performance during the 19th annual Jamzone Music Concert in Guyana last year. Popcaan was the headliner for the concert’s Dancehall performance night.

The video comes in the middle of political tension facing the CARICOM county, stemming from an interrupted presidential election earlier this year.

Following the commencement of oil drilling by ExxonMobil last December shortly after the discovery of potential oil reserves off the country’s coast five years ago, the Presidential Elections have been marred in controversy.

Guyana’s ruling party, A Partnership for National Unity-Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), was accused of election fraud when the tabulation of the results was derailed by a suspected miscount of votes from the country’s largest population center – Region 4.

A recount, under the supervision of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), has been completed. Still, there remains political and social tension between the parties as they await the official results from the elections body (GECOM).

