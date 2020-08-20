Political leaders sign Code of Conduct

Prime Minister and JLP Leader, Andrew Holness, and PNP President, Dr Peter

Phillips, today signed the Political Code of Conduct, pledging their parties will abide

by accepted standards in campaigning for the September 3 General Elections.

The signing ceremony for the Code was held at Emancipation Park in St.

Andrew on Wednesday (August 19).

The Prime Minister said he has made it clear that he is totally against any

violent or intimidatory conduct and if it comes to his attention that supporters are

engaging in such practices, “I would definitely see to their prosecution”

Dr. Phillips, in his remarks, said that in order for the Code of Political Conduct

to contribute to a culture change, “it is going to require the engagement of all the key

stakeholders”. He also called on the media to practice responsible journalism in

reporting on the campaigns.