Political leaders sign Code of Conduct

Prime Minister and JLP Leader, Andrew Holness, and PNP President, Dr Peter
Phillips, today signed the Political Code of Conduct, pledging their parties will abide
by accepted standards in campaigning for the September 3 General Elections.
The signing ceremony for the Code was held at Emancipation Park in St.
Andrew on Wednesday (August 19).
The Prime Minister said he has made it clear that he is totally against any
violent or intimidatory conduct and if it comes to his attention that supporters are
engaging in such practices, “I would definitely see to their prosecution”
Dr. Phillips, in his remarks, said that in order for the Code of Political Conduct
to contribute to a culture change, “it is going to require the engagement of all the key
stakeholders”. He also called on the media to practice responsible journalism in
reporting on the campaigns.