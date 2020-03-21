Policymakers respond as markets crash

Starting on February 18, US stocks entered a stunning freefall that wiped away roughly a third of their value and ended the longest bull market in history. The Dow has fallen nearly 35% since Apple issued its coronavirus warning, posting shock declines on March 9 (-7.8%), March 12 (-10%) and March 16 (-12.9%). The index closed at 19,174 points on Friday.

Markets in Europe and Asia have also plunged. Europe’s Stoxx 600 has lost roughly a third of its value since February 18, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index has dropped 18% over the same time period. According to Bank of America, $27 trillion has been wiped off global stocks since the end of January.

Companies exposed to fallout from the pandemic have seen their stocks decimated. Shares in United Airlines (UAL) are down roughly 70% so far this year, while French carmaker Renault (RNLSY) has plummeted 62%. Marriott International’s (MAR) stock is down 50% over the same period. Share prices may come under even more pressure.

According to Neil Shearing, the chief economist at Capital Economics, the ability of central banks to put a floor under stock markets is limited. “History suggests that equity markets are only likely to bottom out when it becomes clear that the flow of new cases of the virus has peaked. Until this happens, we should expect stock markets to remain under pressure,” he said.

Central banks have responded to the mounting economic devastation by slashing interest rates and using other tools in their arsenal to support growth and prevent financial markets from seizing up. The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates at emergency meetings on March 3 and March 15, reducing them to a record low near zero while committing $750 billion to buy government bonds and other securities.

The Bank of England has also cut interest rates twice, on March 11 and March 19. In Japan and Europe, where interest rates have been in negative territory for years, central banks have joined the Fed in announcing hundreds of billions of dollars worth of asset purchases.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs

Source: www.cnn.com