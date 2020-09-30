Policeman’s Drug Conviction Gets Overturned

Police Constable Valdano Smith, who was last year convicted in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for possession of over 10 kilogrammes of cocaine under the Dangerous Drugs Act, was today acquitted by the Court of Appeal which found that the trial judge had erred in convicting him.

Smith’s attorney, Kemar Robinson, argued that there was insufficient evidence to convict his client as, whilst the drugs was found in the car in which he was a passenger, he was never in actual possession.

Both the prosecution and the Court of Appeal agreed with the submission.

The constable, along with ex-corporal of police Anthony Robinson, was held in a sting operation conducted by the Major Organized and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) at the Norman Manley International Airport on January 22, 2016. They were each sentenced to pay a fine of $1 million or nine months imprisonment at hard labour and two years suspended sentence.