Policeman’s Child Dies at Hospital, After Suffocation in Vehicle

The police Constabulary network has confirmed that a policeman assigned to the St Elizabeth Police Division and his family are now traumatized, following the death of his child. at the hospital on Wednesday, January 19, after suffocating inside his vehicle earlier this week.

The police information Unit also stated that the officer is a Sergeant of police assigned to the St Elizabeth Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Reports are that on Monday morning the officer drove to the station compound, and left his child in the vehicle.

The child was later discovered in an unconscious state inside the vehicle and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was treated and admitted.

The child also succumbs at hospital on Wednesday morning and has since left the entire family in shock.

The officer and the child’s mother are presently being counseled.