A police corporal is in hospital this evening after being shot in Half Way Tree, St Andrew. Reports are that the policeman was on duty near the Transport Center when he attempted to foil a robbery. The robber opened gunfire hitting the cop and a civilian.
The robber escaped and the cop and the man were taken to hospital. Their condition is not serious.
Policeman shot
