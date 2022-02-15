Policeman Shot in Portmore, St Catherine, Gun and Motorcycle Stolen

A Portmore traffic cop is now battling for life in hospital, following an incident where he was shot and seriously injured by gunmen along the Portmore Municipal Boulevard on Monday night, February 14. His service pistol and motorcycle were also stolen.

Reports are that about 10:00pm, the traffic cop was riding along the roadway when he was ambushed and shot in the back.

His attackers robbed him and made off with his motorcycle and firearm, and left him for dead.

The officer who crashed along the roadway was discovered by a passing motorist hours later, and rushed to hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious condition.

