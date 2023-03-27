Police Wants Help to Identified Man Killed in Shootout with Security Guard

The Central Police are asking members of the public for assistance to identify a man who was fatally shot along Hanover Street in Kingston on Friday, March 24, after he challenged a security guard.
Reports are that about 9:45pm, the security guard was sitting inside his vehicle when he was pounced upon by the man, who allegedly tried to disarm him.
A tussle developed between both men, and the security guard managed to open fire hitting the unidentified male, who died on the spot.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.