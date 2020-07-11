Police Thwart Multi-Million Dollar Heist At Financial Institution

Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Millions of dollars in cash in various currencies was recovered and two thieves
arrested following the quick action by the Police at a Western Union location on Hope Road,
Kingston 10 on Thursday, July 09.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that about 9:40 p.m., a team responded to reports of a
burglary in progress at the financial institution after an alarm went off at the building. On arrival
of the Police, two men were found inside the ceiling, with a bag containing:
Over JMD $1,000,000
USD $11,500
EU €1,010
CI $115
PS £400
CAD $1,240
The men were taken into custody and the cash seized. It is believed that a third person escaped
with an undetermined sum of money.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....