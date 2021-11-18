Police Student Shot to Death in Westmoreland

At about 10:10 pm on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Mr.Duvaughn Brown, 25 years old, Student Constable of Naggo Town, Williamsfield in the parish of Westmoreland was shot and killed at Naggo Town, Williamsfield, Westmoreland.

Allegations are that Mr. Brown who is in training and presently assigned to the Manchester Division on internship arrived home about 9:45 pm 17/11/2021 and left to purchase food at a shop. Shortly after several loud explosions were heard and family members rushed to the area where Brown was seen suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The police were alerted and on arrival, Brown was seen suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was then rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Public General Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 11:15 pm.

.

The scene was visited by Police personnel from the Savanna-la-mar Police Station.

Scene processed by Detective of Area One Technical Services Division where three bullet fragments and one blood sample were retrieved.

Information received states that the brothers of the deceased and some men from the area are embroiled in a serious dispute over Goat that were bitten up by dogs and the deceased might have been killed as a result.