Police Shut Down Chris Brown’s Birthday Due to overcrowding

A birthday party for singer Chris Brown was shut down by police after they responded to reports of a noise complaint and ultimately dispersed a large crowd.

The Los Angeles Police Department declined to state how many people were at Brown’s home for his 32nd birthday party but estimated that between 300 and 500 cars were parked nearby.

The singer lives in a mansion in Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley.

No one was arrested as the party was broken up.

Brown shared a short video on his Instagram page with the caption that read “Mission passed.” He also shared an Insta-story of what appeared to be the inside of the soiree, with hundreds of people partying under a tent.

Reports note that Los Angeles Police have been called to Brown’s mansion often for noise complaints.

Brown was recently named as the defendant in a lawsuit by his former housekeeper, Patricia Avila, who is claiming “severe emotional distress” after her sister, Maria, was bitten by a dog on the property.