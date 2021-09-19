Police Sergeant Murdered While Playing Dominoes in Portmore

A police sergeant was fatally shot by gunmen in Portmore early this morning.

Dead is Sergeant Averel McCollin, of the St Andrew South Division.

According to reports, the senior officer was playing dominoes at a location in Gregory Park around 1:30 a.m., when he was ambushed by armed men who shot him multiple times, before fleeing the area.

The officer was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

More information will be provided later.