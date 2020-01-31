Police Seized Gun and Ammunition in Harbour View, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): An M16 Rifle and a 5.56 magazine containing three live rounds were yesterday discovered and confiscated by the security forces while carrying out the operations in Bayshore Park, Harbour View in St Andrew.

Reports from the security forces, at approximately 10:22 a.m., a joint police-military team carried out a raid in the area.

They reportedly recovered the illegal weapon and ammunition during the search.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

