Police Seized Deadly Sniper Rifle in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are presently in search of two men, in connection with the seizure of a deadly sniper rifle, which was seized in Llandilo Phase 1, on Monday, February 15.

Reports by the Savanna-la-mar police are that about 8:10 pm, a team of officers were on patrol, at a section of the community when they saw both men walk along the roadway.

The men started to act in a suspicious manner when they saw the police approaching, and immediately threw away a bag they were carrying, and ran from the location.

The police gave chase but the men managed to escape, and the bag which was retrieved was found to contain a Remington Woodmaster sniper rifle, with a magazine containing eleven .308 rounds of ammunition.

The firearm was transported to the Savanna la mar police station.

