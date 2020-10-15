Police Seize Two High Powered Rifles, Two Suspects Fatally Shot Mintues After Murder

Jamaica News: Two men were fatally shot during a confrontation with the Police in separate incidents in St. Thomas on Tuesday, October 13, minutes after they were reportedly involved in the murder of a businessman in the parish. An AK-47 rifle and an M16 rifle were seized during the incident. Two other suspects who eluded the Police were later arrested.

The murdered businessman has been identified as 32-year-old Dexter Rhoden, of Leith Hall district, St. Thomas.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 12:15 p.m., Rhoden was shot dead by four armed men travelling in a Honda Fit motor car. An off-duty policeman responded and one of the gunmen was shot dead in Lyssons main road after the murder was committed and the second man was also shot dead in Highbury district, both in St. Thomas.

One M16 assault rifle with a magazine containing twenty-nine 5.56 rounds of ammunition, an extra magazine containing sixteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition; and an AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine containing nine 7.62 rounds of ammunition were seized during the incident.

Two of the gunmen were taken into custody in relation to this incident; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.