Police Seize Shotgun and Pistol in Olympic Gardens

One 12-gauge shotgun and a Ruger 9mm pistol were seized by the police during a Snap Raid on Monday, April, 04.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 12:50 p.m., a team of lawmen were conducting operation in the Olympic Garden area when they stopped at a premises on Pair lane. The premises was searched and the weapons were found hidden at the back of the yard.

No one has been arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.