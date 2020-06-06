Police seize $10-M worth of ganja

Police seized more than 2,500 pounds of ganja on the Alligator Pond main road, Manchester on Thursday, June 4.

According to reports, about 2:00 p.m., the Narcotics Police and members of the Jamaica Defence Force conducted an anti-narcotics operation and 2,566 pounds of compressed ganja was found in bushes. The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately over J$ 10 million.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The Narcotics Police are appealing to anyone with information about this seizure to contact them at 876-923- 5729, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.