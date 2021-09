The Portmore police are asking for the public’s help in reuniting Tatiana Thomas, 9, with her family.

Tatiana was discovered walking in the Braeton Parkway, Portmore, St Catherine, around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31.

She was unable to provide an address where she resides.

Anyone with information that can help reunite Tatiana Thomas with her family is asked to contact the Portmore Police Department at 876-989-8422, the police 119 emergency line, or the local police station.