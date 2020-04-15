Police Seeking Help in Identifying Body Found on Cumberland Road in St Catherine

The public is being invited to assist with the identification of a body which was found on Cumberland Road, St Catherine on Monday, February 17.

Lawmen said the body appears to be in its mid-twenties, is of dark complexion, slim built, about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) long and was clad in a green Polo shirt and blue jeans.

According to police, officers were summoned after residents discovered the body at about 5:45 am.

The body was found with its hands and feet bound, and a plastic bag wrapped around its face. The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be able to assist with their investigations to contact the Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.