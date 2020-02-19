Police Seeking Assistance to Identify Murdered Victim Found in St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): The St Andrew police are asking members of the public for assistance, to identify a male body which was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds, along a section of Mt Silus Road in the parish, on Monday February 17.

The victim who is said to be of dark complexion and slim built, was clad in a white T-shirt, black pants, and black shirt.

Reports by the police are that on Monday afternoon, residents discovered the body which was lying along a section of the roadway, along Mount Silus Road.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the unidentified male was discovered lying in a pool of blood, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

