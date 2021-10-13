Police Seeking Assistance to Identify Headless Body Found in Rio Cobre River

The Spanish Town Police in St Catherine are asking members of the public for assistance to identify a man, whose headless body was found floating in a section of the Rio Cobre River, on Monday morning, October 11.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 11:00 a.m., passersby noticed the headless body floating in the water at Ackee Walk, in Dam Head community, and raised an alarm.

The lawmen rushed to the scene and upon arrival, the headless body which was fished from the water, was discovered to be that of a male, and clad only in a pair of underpants.

The scene was processed and investigations revealed that the victim had been stabbed multiple times to his upper body.

The body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.