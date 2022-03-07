Police Seeking Assistance to Identify Decomposing Body Found in St Andrew

Detectives attached to the Half-Way-Tree Police Department are carrying out an investigation surrounding the death of a man, whose decomposed body was discovered at his home in Papine, St Andrew on Wednesday, July 7, of last year.

Investigators say the now-deceased is known in the area only as Shortman.

Reports are that about midday, a friend of the now-deceased visited his home and smell a foul odor.

The police were alerted to the scene and upon arrival, they discovered the body in a decomposing state.

Persons who can assist the police in identifying the body are being asked to call the Half-Way Tree Criminal Branch at 876-926-8185.