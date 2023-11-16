Police Seek Witnesses for Court

–Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offense
and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance to locate four witnesses who are
vital to a case currently before the St. Catherine Parish Court.
They are Taschell Wilson, Steve Wilson, Nisandra Jackson and Keniesha Denton whose last
known addresses are Rum Lane, Kingston and Dade Drive, Passage Forth, St. Catherine.
They are scheduled to appear before court on Wednesday, November 22.
Anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-
984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
