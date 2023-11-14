Police Seek Witnesses for Court

Detectives assigned to the Portland Division Criminal Investigation Branch
(CIB), are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who are vital to a case currently
before the Portland Circuit Court
Her name is Kayliah Miller whose known address was Oxford district, Port Maria in St. Mary.
She is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, November 23.
Miller or anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Portland Division Criminal
Investigation Branch (CIB) at 876- 993-3183 or 876-715-0013, 119 police emergency number or
the nearest police station.