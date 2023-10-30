Police Seek Witnesses for Court

Detectives assigned to the Center for the Investigation of Sexual Offense and
Child Abuse (C.I.S.O.C.A), are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who are vital
to a case currently before the St Catherine Circuit Court
He is Nicholas Rose of Standberry Grove Sligoville St Catherine
He is scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, November 14.
Rose or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the St Catherine North
CISOCA office at telephone number 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest
police station.