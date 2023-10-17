Police Seek Witnesses for Court

–Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offense and
Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance to locate four witnesses who are vital
to a case currently before the St. Catherine Parish Court.
They are Taschell Wilson, Keniesha Wilson, Steve Wilson and Keniesha Denton whose last
known addresses are Rum Lane, Kingston and Dade Drive, Passage Forth, St. Catherine.
They are scheduled to appear before court on Wednesday, November 22.
Anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-
984-2305, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.