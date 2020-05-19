Police Seek Witness for Court

Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two witnesses who are vital to a case currently before the Home Circuit Court.

They are: Moesha Bennett and Millicent Bryan, whose last known address is Unity Lane, Kingston 11.

Bennett and Bryan are scheduled to appear before the court on Monday, June 1.

Moesha Bennett, Millicent Bryan or anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the CISOCA at 876-926-4079, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

