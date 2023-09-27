Police Seek Witness For Court

Detectives assigned to the St. Andrew Central Police Division are seeking
the public’s assistance to locate a witness who is vital to a case currently before the Kingston and
St. Andrew Parish Court.
She is Shanice Miller whose last known address is Molynes Road, Kingston 10. Miller is
scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, September 29.
Shanice Miller or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the August Town
Police at 876-927-2184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.