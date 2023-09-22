Police Seek Witness for Court

– Detectives assigned to the Portland Police Division are seeking the public’s
assistance to locate a witness who is vital to a case that is currently before the Portland Circuit
Court.
He is Michael Wright, whose last known addresses are Francis Avenue, Buff Bay, Portland and
Cassava Piece, St. Andrew.
Wright is scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday, November 1.
Michael Wright or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Buff Bay Police
at 876-996-1497, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.