POLICE SEEK WITNESS FOR COURT

March 07, 2023 – Detectives assigned to the Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB)
are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the
court.
She is Winnie Carter, whose last known address is Martin Street, Spanish Town in St. Catherine.
Carter is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Circuit Court on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Winnie Carter or anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact the Spanish Town CIB at
876-984-2874, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.