Police Seek Witness for Court

IPROB INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING
Detectives from the Westmoreland Police Division are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the Western Regional Gun Court.

He is Staford Dennis whose last known address is Petersville, Westmoreland and Lionel Town in Clarendon.

Dennis scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, July 2.

Staford Dennis or anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2536, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

