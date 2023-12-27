Police seek Witness For Court

Police Seek Witnesses for Court

December 27, 2023

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Western Division are seeking the
public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the Home Circuit
Court in Kingston.

He is Markland Green whose last known address is Pink Lane, Kingston 14.

Green is scheduled to appear before the court on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Markland Green or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Denham Town
at 876-922-6441, the Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

