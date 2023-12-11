Police Seek Witness for Court

Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences
and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital
to a case currently before the Home Circuit Court.
She is Kiara Bogle whose last known address is Bogle Path in Kingston.
Bogle is scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, December 12.
Kiara Bogle or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Centre for the
Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse at 876- 876 926 4079, Police 119 emergency
number or the nearest police station.