Police Seek Witness for Court

Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences
and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital
to a case currently before the Home Circuit Court.
She is Saneta Grant whose last known address is Mahogany Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston
11.
Grant is scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday, December 06.
Saneta Grant or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Centre for the
Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse at 876 926 4079, Police 119 emergency
number or the nearest police station.