Police Seek Witness For Court

October 30, 2023 – Detectives assigned to the St. Catherine North Division are seeking your help
to find a witness who is vital to a case currently before the Home Circuit Court.
She has been identified as Lafaith Myrie, whose last known address is Central Village, St.
Catherine.
She is scheduled to appear before the court on November 29, 2023.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lafaith Myrie is asked to contact the Major Investigation
Division at 876-758-5048, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
